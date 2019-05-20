“On March 25th, Tim Cook unveiled Apple Card — ‘the future of credit cards,'” Ken Segall writes for Observatory. “‘WTF? Fiasco! Yet another Apple blunder! Has Tim Cook lost it? Steve Jobs would never do this!!'”
“Well… not so fast. The truth is, Steve Jobs actually did do this. At least he tried to,” Segall writes. “The proof is likely hidden in a secret vault buried deep inside Apple Park. Fortunately, it’s also right here on my archive drive.”
“The year was 2004… Steve thought the time was right for Apple to offer its own credit card. He would call it … (drum roll)… Apple Card,” Segall writes. “Alas, the Apple Card never saw the light of day. Steve worked to create a partnership with MasterCard, but apparently he couldn’t get the terms he wanted — so he pulled the plug.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Card. A great idea whose time has finally come!
