“Here’s Apple Inc.’s idea: Next time you want to watch something, no matter what or where or why, just tap on the app called ‘TV.’ That’s where Apple has built a hub for all your content, no matter where it comes from or which app you use to watch it,” David Pierce writes for The Wall Street Journal. “In addition to all the shows and movies you’re currently watching, the TV app uses a mix of automatic personalization and editorial curation to deliver a steady stream of stuff you might want to watch.”

“That’s the idea, anyway. In reality, Apple TV (for the purposes of this article, the app, not the box — these overlapping names are ridiculous) falls far short of its goal,” Pierce writes. “Too many important content sources simply don’t exist in the Apple TV universe, and the ones that do aren’t integrated closely enough. It’s a very good idea, but the execution only serves to show how confusing and broken the TV landscape really is.”

” With only a couple of taps, the TV app can connect to Hulu, Prime Video, FX Now and whatever other apps you’ve got.,” Pierce writes. “Except Apple TV doesn’t include Netflix, which immediately takes it out of one-stop-shop territory. It doesn’t index your live TV channels or the on-demand shows from your cable provider, either. Apple TV also has no way to know which shows I’m already halfway through or have finished entirely. If you watch ‘Billions’ through the Showtime app on your phone or Roku, Apple TV simply has no idea, and will keep recommending episodes you’ve already watched.”

Read more in the full article here.