“Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the donation of Apple products including music software training to the center, which was founded in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina,” William Gallagher reports for AppleInsider. “He attended a performance at the school following his commencement speech at Tulane University.”

“Following his commencement address to the students of Tulane University, New Orleans, Tim Cook visited the city’s Ellis Marsalis Center for Music where he committed to donating Apple products to the school,” Gallagher reports. “”

“Cook met with jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis plus directors including actor/musician Harry Connick Jr, who co-founded the school in 2011,” Gallagher reports. “The center already uses Apple hardware and software to produce music and it’s not been revealed what specifically Cook has donated. However, it does include software training.”

Music and food are the soul of New Orleans. Love seeing the gumbo of arts, learning and technology at the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music where community becomes family. pic.twitter.com/YDk100ZZ3q — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 18, 2019

