“When Apple Inc. boss Tim Cook takes the stage at the Steve Jobs Theater in Silicon Valley on Monday, he will usher in a new era for the world’s largest technology company,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg News. “The chief executive officer is expected to unveil streaming video and news subscriptions, key parts of Apple’s push to transform itself into a leading digital services provider. The company may even discuss a monthly video games subscription.”

“‘This is a pivotal shift for Apple and in our opinion the biggest strategic move since the iPhone was unveiled in 2007,’ said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities. ‘There is massive pressure on Cook and Apple to deliver on services, with streaming content a potential linchpin of growth,” Gurman reports.

“On Monday, Apple will add video and news subscriptions, and could unveil a similar offering for credit cards. The company may also discuss combining all these digital services into a single bundle, similar to Amazon’s popular Prime program. Apple already has discussed the possibility of discounts for users who subscribe to more than one service,” Gurman reports. “Apple is also working on a premium games subscription for its App Store and discussing it with potential partners, according to people with knowledge of the plans. This service won’t take on new cloud-based streaming offerings like Google Stadia. Instead, it will focus on iPhones and iPads and bundle together paid games from different developers that consumers can access for a monthly fee.”