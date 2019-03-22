“On Monday, we’ll finally find out where Apple’s billion dollars have gone,” Shara Tibken writes for CNET. “That’s the amount the company earmarked for a video streaming service that it hasn’t yet confirmed is coming. For years, rumors of Apple diving into a market dominated by YouTube, Netflix and other streaming companies floated around. It’s even talked up the shows and celebrities it’s cast.”

“Apple’s joining a crowded field, and many of us already shell out money every month to several streaming providers,” Tibken writes. “Is there room for another?”

“Key to Apple’s success in streaming is just what’s offered on its service. No one will pay for content they don’t want to watch,” Tibken writes. “Apple has at least 30 projects in the works, with five reportedly ready to go. Apple’s announced partners include a multiyear deal with Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, M. Night Shyamalan, and Steven Spielberg… Ultimately, to get us all to subscribe, Apple’s got to offer something we can’t get anywhere else.”

