MacDailyNews Take: Actually, it’s over $2 billion, perhaps well over, by now:
“Apple’s joining a crowded field, and many of us already shell out money every month to several streaming providers,” Tibken writes. “Is there room for another?”
“Key to Apple’s success in streaming is just what’s offered on its service. No one will pay for content they don’t want to watch,” Tibken writes. “Apple has at least 30 projects in the works, with five reportedly ready to go. Apple’s announced partners include a multiyear deal with Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, M. Night Shyamalan, and Steven Spielberg… Ultimately, to get us all to subscribe, Apple’s got to offer something we can’t get anywhere else.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple only needs one hit for the service to launch successfully. While the level of talent they’ve assembled doesn’t guarantee that, it vastly increases the probability that such an event will occur. If they include some original content as part of owning an Apple device or as part of a compelling bundle, they don’t even need a raging hit for the rollout.
