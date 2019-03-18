“An enhanced and improved iTunes Store and a much better TV app for Apple TV and iOS is the most likely way Apple will bring its video services to market, predict the analysts from Ovum,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must.

“Ovum’s analysts believe that rather than launching a classic Netflix-style subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service, the company plans something more subtle and (potentially) more compelling: A platform-based bid to create an ecosystem both itself and others can thrive in,” Evans writes. “If they are right, the new platform will host Apple’s originals and the iTunes video-on-demand (TVOD) store, and it will aggregate a broad range of third-party TV and OTT video services.”

“Apple new service will not be available to non-Apple devices,” Evans writes, “but the company will enable others to receive the service on their hardware through support for AirPlay 2 – as revealed at CES… Apple also wants to get people to engage with iTunes, offering an environment in which they are encouraged to subscribe to third-party streaming services and explore TV on demand catalogs. Originals will be made available free of charge to encourage people to take a look.”

Read more in the full article here.