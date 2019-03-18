“Ovum’s analysts believe that rather than launching a classic Netflix-style subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service, the company plans something more subtle and (potentially) more compelling: A platform-based bid to create an ecosystem both itself and others can thrive in,” Evans writes. “If they are right, the new platform will host Apple’s originals and the iTunes video-on-demand (TVOD) store, and it will aggregate a broad range of third-party TV and OTT video services.”
“Apple new service will not be available to non-Apple devices,” Evans writes, “but the company will enable others to receive the service on their hardware through support for AirPlay 2 – as revealed at CES… Apple also wants to get people to engage with iTunes, offering an environment in which they are encouraged to subscribe to third-party streaming services and explore TV on demand catalogs. Originals will be made available free of charge to encourage people to take a look.”
MacDailyNews Take: This will be an intriguing experiment for sure. At the very least, it’ll be yet another thing Apple device users get that you cannot get anywhere else (see: Apple iMessage service).
Apple has enough cash to keep producing high-quality content and make it available for free to Apple device owners for-basically-ever.
When buying a Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, etc. gets you access to FREE exclusive hit series and other content, Apple’s so-called “competitors” will be deer in the headlights, with nothing to offer but their typical Apple knockoff products. They’ll then be forced to sign deals with other outlets to offer free NON-EXCLUSIVE content that can be found elsewhere.
Apple devices sales will increase, meaning the install base will increase, meaning Apple Services will increase and the cost of exclusive original content will bar the low-margin fragmandroid bottom-of-the-barrel scrapers from ever following. Hey Haw! — MacDailyNews, October 10, 2018
Smart move to make it a nice little perk of owning an Apple device. – MacDailyNews, October 10, 2018
TV app? — MacDailyNews, is response to the statement “Apple has been silent about how people will ever watch any of its shows,” 8:43 am, October 10, 2018
I’d like to create an integrated television set that is completely easy to use. It would be seamlessly synced with all of your devices and with iCloud. It will have the simplest user interface you could imagine. I finally cracked it. – Steve Jobs
