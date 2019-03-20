“Europe’s antitrust regulators slapped Google with a big fine Wednesday for the third time in less than two years, ordering the tech giant to pay 1.49 billion euros ($1.7 billion) for freezing out rivals in the online advertising business,” Kelvin Chan and Raf Casert report for The Associated Press. “The ruling brings to nearly $10 billion the fines imposed against Google by the European Union. ”

“Still, the latest penalty isn’t likely to have much effect on Google’s business. It involves practices the company says it already ended, and the sum is just a fraction of the $31 billion in profit that its parent, Alphabet, made last year,” Chan and Casert report. “The EU ruling applies to a narrow portion of Google’s ad business: when Google sells ads next to Google search results on third-party websites.”

“Google did not say whether it would appeal. ‘We’ve already made a wide range of changes to our products to address the commission’s concerns,’ Google’s senior vice president of global affairs, Kent Walker, said in a statement,” Chan and Casert report. “The EU has led the way in promoting tougher regulation of big tech companies… U.S. regulators haven’t been as tough, though the Federal Trade Commission recently created a task force focused on anti-competitive behavior in the industry.”

