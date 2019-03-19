“But many consumers experience frustration with streaming services’ content, with 47% saying they need multiple subscriptions to watch everything they want and 57% saying shows that they enjoy have disappeared from streaming services,” Ng reports. ““This is happening more frequently as more studios and TV networks are pulling content from the major streaming services to launch their own direct-to-consumer offerings,” the report said.”
“Another source of frustration is the difficulty many streaming subscribers have in finding the shows or movies they want. The survey found that 43% of consumers give up on the search for content if they can’t find it within a few minutes,” Ng reports. “‘Overall, consumers say they are getting much of what they want but are frustrated by the complexity and effort to get it,’ the report said.”
MacDailyNews Take: And, with perfect timing, here comes Apple’s new TV app-based streaming service to aggregate, simplify, and ease consumers’ frustration!
