“Meanwhile, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings today confirmed that the company has no intentions to be a part of Apple’s upgraded TV application,” Miller reports. “Netflix CEO Reed Hastings addressed Apple’s ambitious streaming plans at an event. Hastings said that while ‘Apple is a great company,’ Netflix wants to be able to control its own content through its own app.”
“Part of Apple’s revamped TV strategy is said to be an upgraded TV app that allows users to subscribe to third-party services like HBO, Starz, and more. Netflix, however, will not be part of this new TV app hub, as previous reports have suggested,” Miller reports. “This shouldn’t come as a major surprise, however. Netflix has long resisted Apple’s TV app on tvOS, so it was unlikely from the start that it would integrate with an upgraded version of the app either.”
Reed Hastings confirms that Netflix won't be a part of the new Apple video hub announced next week. "Apple’s a great company. We want to have people watch our shows on our services.”
— Peter Kafka (@pkafka) March 18, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: Netflix is currently strong enough to go it alone, but they’d do better in the long-run by participating in Apple’s TV app as it progreses in its way to becoming the logical first place for Appel device users to go for content. Apple has time on their side. Netflix can always come around evenutally.
