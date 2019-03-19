“Steve Jobs told his biographer in 2011 that Apple had ‘finally cracked’ a winning formula for television,” Tim Bradshaw and Anna Nicolaou report for Financial Times. But eight years later, his successor Tim Cook is still trying to win a place in his customers’ living rooms.”

“Now, after several false starts, Apple is ready to unveil its latest vision for TV, with an event at its Cupertino headquarters next week titled ‘It’s show time,'” Bradshaw and Nicolaou report. “Mr Cook’s latest bet is that an acceleration in cord-cutting and the proliferation of streaming services has created a new role for Apple as aggregator. Apple wants to reinvent the TV guide with a personalised slate of programming drawn from a wide range of sources, including a few shows of its own.”

“Its existing ‘TV’ app, which is already available on iPhones and iPads as well as the Apple TV box itself, is designed around each individual viewer’s favourite series, with personalised recommendations for other TV and movies drawn from a wide range of providers,” Bradshaw and Nicolaou report. “[Apple] now has more than 30 series in the works from big-name talents including Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg. Apple just needs one those original shows to become a hit — perhaps its new drama starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, a sci-fi epic based on Isaac Asimov’s Foundation novels, or a mystery thriller from Sixth Sense director M Night Shyamalan — to pull in viewers to its TV app… Apple has provided little information about the March 25 event, even to the studios whose shows will appear as part of its new video bundle. ”

Read more in the full article here.