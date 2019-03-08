“Apple acquired Texture last year but it has not pulled the Texture app from the iOS or Android app stores,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “In fact, the company released a miscellaneous app update this morning ahead of the expected March 25 event where Apple will announce its Apple News subscription service, essentially incorporating a (rebranded) Texture service into the News app.”

“The release notes for today’s Texture app update, version 5.11.8, are as mysterious as you can get with no explanation at all for what has changed in this update,” Mayo reports.

“Prior to this update, the app received a compatibility update for iOS 12 in September,” Mayo reports. “For what’s it worth, the Android application has not been updated since July 9 in the Google Play Store.”

