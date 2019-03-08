“The release notes for today’s Texture app update, version 5.11.8, are as mysterious as you can get with no explanation at all for what has changed in this update,” Mayo reports.
“Prior to this update, the app received a compatibility update for iOS 12 in September,” Mayo reports. “For what’s it worth, the Android application has not been updated since July 9 in the Google Play Store.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Foundation strengthening, most likely.
Apple could make a more compelling “Prime” bundle than even Amazon can offer because their original content sounds like it will be better and Apple Music + Apple News/Texture are unmatched. If they rolled some iCloud storage deal into it, it’d be tough to resist for many, many people! — MacDailyNews, February 14, 2019
