“A function of Intel’s processors dealing with speculative execution has another vulnerability that affects all Intel-based computers including Apple’s Mac, researchers have revealed, with ‘Spoiler’ potentially allowing an attacker the ability to view the layout of memory, and in turn potentially access sensitive data stored in those location,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“The technique is able to determine how virtual and physical memory is related to each other, by measuring the timing of speculative load and store operations performed by the processor, reports The Register,” Owen reports. “By spotting discrepancies in the timing, it is possible for an attacker to determine the memory layout, and in turn know areas to attack.”

“‘There is no software mitigation that can completely erase this problem,’ according to the researchers. While the chip architecture could be fixed, it would considerably cut into the chip’s performance,” Owen reports. “As it is an issue that affects all Intel Core processors from the first generation onwards to the most recent releases, regardless of operating system, it is almost certain that all Macs are susceptible to attacks that take advantage of the vulnerability. It is unclear if Apple has specifically responded to the issue due to it potentially affecting its macOS-running products. The researchers note that ARM and AMD processor cores do not exhibit the same behavior, which means iPhones and iPads are safe from such attacks. ”

Read more in the full article here.