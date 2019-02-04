“We’ve reported several times about the Apple Watch Series 4’s ECG functionality alerting unsuspecting users to seek medical attention. In addition to ECG, however, the Series 4 has a fall detection functionality,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “That feature is what one Norweigan Apple Watch user credits with saving his life.”

“As reported by NRK, 67-year-old Toralv Østvang was found ‘bloody and unconscious’ on his bathroom floor by emergency authorities. According to the report, Østvang fell in his bathroom, with the Apple Watch automatically alerting emergency authorities,” Miller reports. “Østvang’s daughter says that he likely went to the bathroom in the middle of the night, but fainted and fell to the floor. During the fall, Østvang sustained three fractures in his face.”

Miller reports, “Apple Watch fall detection is enabled automatically for users 65-years-old and older.”

Read more in the full article here.