“The unnamed 13-year-old boy is accused of telling Siri, “I am going to shoot up a school,” the Valparaiso Police Department told the Northwest Indiana Times,” O’Neill reports. “The voice-activated iPhone assistant then responded with recommendations for several schools in the Valparaiso area — an interaction the boy posted in a screenshot on social media, police told the paper.”
“One of the kid’s friends saw the post and quickly called cops, according to police,” O’Neill reports. “But cops don’t believe he posed a real danger because he made no specific threat on a person or place, officers told the paper, saying it was likely meant to be a joke.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Not to 13-year-olds: That’s a bad joke. Not funny. You know what’s still a pretty funny joke, though? Apple’s Siri.
We’re hoping that, with the hiring of John Giannandrea, Apple has finally fully recognized whatever internal, structural, political, management issues the company had that retarded Siri’s progress for years and that we’ll see some real improvements, especially in contextual understanding, at WWDC 2019. — MacDailyNews, January 10, 2019
