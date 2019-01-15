“HomeKit adoption is quickly accelerating, with an unprecedented number of accessories slated to hit the market in 2019,” Andrew O’Hara reports for AppleInsider.

“One of the biggest announcements out of CES 2019 is support for HomeKit coming to televisions,” O’Hara reports. “Three major brands (Sony, LG, VIZIO) announced imminent support with tons of new HomeKit controls.”

“One of the more unusual Apple-related announcements out of CES is that Kohler’s “intelligent toilet,” the Numi 2.0, is gaining support for HomeKit and even Siri commands,” O’Hara reports. “Owners can ask Siri to heat the toilet’s seat and control its multi-color lighting, Kohler representatives told AppleInsider. The Numi 2.0 also features bidet and dryer functions and built-in speakers with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.”

Many more new HomeKit-enabled products covered in the full article here.