“One of the biggest announcements out of CES 2019 is support for HomeKit coming to televisions,” O’Hara reports. “Three major brands (Sony, LG, VIZIO) announced imminent support with tons of new HomeKit controls.”
“One of the more unusual Apple-related announcements out of CES is that Kohler’s “intelligent toilet,” the Numi 2.0, is gaining support for HomeKit and even Siri commands,” O’Hara reports. “Owners can ask Siri to heat the toilet’s seat and control its multi-color lighting, Kohler representatives told AppleInsider. The Numi 2.0 also features bidet and dryer functions and built-in speakers with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.”
Many more new HomeKit-enabled products covered in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Well the flood of HomeKit devices was a long time coming – it feels like this is where we should have been last year, at the latest – but, it’s sure great to finally see HomeKit’s promise beginning to be realized!
