” new report from CIRP today provides some insight on how iPhone XR, XS, XS Max and more have sold after the first few months of availability,” Michael Potuck reports for 9to5Mac. “With 32% share of total iPhone sales, the XR took a bit lower share at 32% than the iPhone 8/8 Plus did during the same period in 2017.”

“In its study, iPhone XR landed with 32% share of total iPhone sales which was better than iPhone X in 2017 with 30% but lower than iPhone 8/8 Plus at 39%,” Potuck reports.

“Another interesting finding in CIRPs research was that more users switched from Android to pick up a new iPhone during the holiday quarter,” Potuck reports. ‘Among iPhone buyers, 82% upgraded from an iPhone, while 16% upgraded from an Android phone. At the November 2017 launch of iPhone X, 86% upgraded from an iPhone, and 11% upgraded from Android. Following the September 2017 launch of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus and before the iPhone X was available, 87% upgraded from an iPhone, while 12% upgraded from Android,’ [CIRP reports].”

MacDailyNews Take: YKBAID.

Slowly, but surely, the fragmandroid settlers are figuring out that if it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.

em>With each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017

