“In its study, iPhone XR landed with 32% share of total iPhone sales which was better than iPhone X in 2017 with 30% but lower than iPhone 8/8 Plus at 39%,” Potuck reports.
“Another interesting finding in CIRPs research was that more users switched from Android to pick up a new iPhone during the holiday quarter,” Potuck reports. ‘Among iPhone buyers, 82% upgraded from an iPhone, while 16% upgraded from an Android phone. At the November 2017 launch of iPhone X, 86% upgraded from an iPhone, and 11% upgraded from Android. Following the September 2017 launch of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus and before the iPhone X was available, 87% upgraded from an iPhone, while 12% upgraded from Android,’ [CIRP reports].”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: YKBAID.
Slowly, but surely, the fragmandroid settlers are figuring out that if it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.
em>With each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017
SEE ALSO:
This year’s Apple A12-powered iPhones to leave Android phones even further behind – September 4, 2018
Apple’s year-old iPhone X trounces Samsung’s brand new Galaxy Note 9 in benchmark tests – August 10, 2018
First benchmarks reveal Apple’s iPhone X Plus performance will obliterate even Android’s wildest dreams – July 2, 2018
Apple’s new iPhones are going to destroy Samsung’s dog-slow Galaxy Note 9; in fact, Apple’s current iPhones will, too – March 29, 2018
Peddlers of dog-slow Android phones can’t copy Apple’s TrueDepth system; stuck with antiquated fingerprint readers instead – March 23, 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9 thoroughly beaten by Apple’s iPhone X/8/8 Plus in early benchmarks – March 1, 2018
Android settlers are about to understand there’s a limit to what you an achieve with hype and marketing – January 11, 2017
iPhone 8’s Apple A11 Bionic chip so destroys Android phones that Geekbench creator can’t even believe it – September 30, 2017