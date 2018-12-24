“Modern versions of macOS (since around Mountain Lion times) have a diagnostic tool built in to check the wireless network,” Lacoma writes. “Start by running this tool: Hold down the ‘Option’ key and select the Wi-Fi icon in the upper-right corner of your screen. Then select the ‘Open Wireless Diagnostics’ option that has appeared there. Enter your login password if necessary, and wait for the diagnostics to complete.”
Lacoma writes, “If the diagnostics tool finds a major problem, it may stop diagnostics entirely and give you a pop-up window instead with a valuable description of what’s going wrong.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: AirPort users, want to fix your Wi-Fi? Get an eero.
SEE ALSO:
Apple removes all AirPort products from online and retail stores – November 17, 2018
How to set up your home network for many Apple TVs, Macs, iPhones, and iPads – June 12, 2018
Apple begins to sell out of AirPort base stations – May 17, 2018
Requiem for the AirPort base station: A testament to everything Apple was and isn’t anymore – April 27, 2018
Apple makes yet another short-sighted decision: Apple has discontinued a product that it should have made a cornerstone of its home automation and entertainment ecosystem – April 27, 2018
Apple’s decision to discontinue AirPort products is the wrong decision at the wrong time – April 27, 2018
Apple pulls plug on AirPort Wi-Fi router business – April 26, 2018
eero’s new mesh WiFi system packs more power in an Apple-esque design – June 29, 2017
AppleInsider reviews eero Wi-Fi: ‘A solid option for Apple’s outgoing AirPort’ – February 27, 2017
With eero, you can kiss slow Wi-Fi goodbye forever – February 10, 2017