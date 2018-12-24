“Since Wi-Fi is a vital part of today’s MacBook experience, connection problems are serious business,” Tyler Lacoma writes for Digital Trends. “We know you want to get back online right away, whether it’s to turn in an important report or catch up on the latest streaming episode.”

“Modern versions of macOS (since around Mountain Lion times) have a diagnostic tool built in to check the wireless network,” Lacoma writes. “Start by running this tool: Hold down the ‘Option’ key and select the Wi-Fi icon in the upper-right corner of your screen. Then select the ‘Open Wireless Diagnostics’ option that has appeared there. Enter your login password if necessary, and wait for the diagnostics to complete.”

Lacoma writes, “If the diagnostics tool finds a major problem, it may stop diagnostics entirely and give you a pop-up window instead with a valuable description of what’s going wrong.”

