“Apple has a much bigger user base within its tight ecosystem compared to Amazon or Alibaba,” Bluesea writes. “Earlier this year, Apple reported 1.3 billion devices on its platform. In a recent report, CIRP has shown that Apple’s iPhone user base is growing at a double-digit rate. Within the US alone, the total user base has increased to over 180 million. Hence, even with stagnant unit sales, Apple should be able to deliver good growth in subscription revenues with its growing user base.”
“Apple can leverage its enormous user base to build a strong subscription business. Apple Music has over 50 million subscribers. Bundling of various media services could increase this subscriber base to 237 million by 2025 with a total revenue of $37 billion,” Bluesea writes. “The conservative valuation of this vertical would be $111 billion to $148 billion. Newer services built around the subscription model would further increase the growth runway of this vertical.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
Apple’s Services are an unstoppable juggernaut! — MacDailyNews, July 16, 2018
SEE ALSO:
Gene Munster: Apple shares will more than double in three years – December 17, 2018
Apple: Unlocking a tremendous captive market – December 13, 2018
Historically, this is an extremely rare buying opportunity for Apple – December 10, 2018
Here’s what’s driving Apple’s burgeoning services business – November 29, 2018
Morgan Stanley projects Apple’s Services revenue to grow to $100 billion by 2023 – November 29, 2018
Jefferies: Buy Apple stock for ‘massive’ services potential built on ‘stable iPhone business’ – November 2, 2018
Apple’s killer services business will be a profit monster within 10 years – July 16, 2018
Morgan Stanley: Buy Apple shares on the ‘emerging power’ of its services – May 24, 2018
Apple as a service: Services offer growth, visibility, and profitability – May 15, 2018
AAPL’s paradigm shift – May 11, 2018
Apple Services: The nitrous in Cupertino’s profit engine – November 27, 2017
Inside Apple’s massive services results – August 9, 2017
Misunderstanding Apple Services – August 7, 2017
Dispelling the Apple Services myth – May 3, 2017
Apple’s Services business: $7 billion in revenue last quarter alone – May 3, 2017
Apple’s Services (App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay) business is an unstoppable juggernaut that’s still just gathering strength – May 3, 2017