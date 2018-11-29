“Apple’s bread-and-butter iPhone business has been seeing slowing volumes growth, while its other major products such as the Mac and iPad are seeing sales stagnate or decline,” Trefis Team and Great Speculations write for Forbes. “Accordingly, Apple has been changing its narrative to investors, projecting digital services as the next big lever of growth.”

“Over FY’18, the Services segment emerged as Apple’s fastest-growing business, with revenues growing by 24% year-over-year to $37.2 billion,” Trefis Team and Great Speculations write. “However, Apple provides very little transparency relating to this business in its financial reports, making it difficult for investors to gauge its major drivers. In this note, we try to break down the various drivers of the services business, using select figures that Apple discloses and other publicly available data.”

“If we assume that the growth rate stood at 20% for 2018, App Store revenues would stand at about $13.5 billion, accounting for about 36% of total Services revenue,” Trefis Team and Great Speculations write. “While Apple receives licensing payments from various third parties, a bulk of the revenues likely come from search behemoth Google, which pays Apple to be the default search engine for Siri and the Safari browser on Apple devices. Goldman Sachs estimates that these fees – which Google dubs traffic acquisition costs – stood at roughly $9 billion in FY’18. This itself would account for nearly 25% of Apple’s total Services revenues for the year.”

Read more in the full article here.