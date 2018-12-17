“Gene Munster should be no stranger to longtime Apple investors, having covered the company since 2004,” Vena writes. “He has a bold prediction. As investors fully grasp Apple’s shift from being a hardware-centric company to being a services-focused one, Munster believes that Apple stock will reach $350 — more than double its Friday closing price of $165.48 — thereby adding nearly $1 trillion in market cap from its current level.”
“Apple’s business is one that investors don’t ‘need to sweat every quarter,’ according to Munster,” Vena writes. “Legendary investor Warren Buffett shares a similar view. In an interview earlier this year, the Oracle of Omaha said of investing in Apple: ‘Nobody buys a farm based on whether they think it’s going to rain next year or not. They buy it because they think it’s a good investment over 10 or 20 years… The idea of spending loads of time trying to guess how many iPhone X [units] are going to be sold in a given three-month period… to me, it totally misses the point.'”
MacDailyNews Take: From your lips, Gene, to Mr. Market’s ears!
