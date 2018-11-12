“Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has issued a new research note today, cutting his shipment estimates for the iPhone XR due to several factors,” Eric Slivka reports for MacRumors. “He believes that some of the decline will be offset by higher demand for iPhone XS and older ‘legacy’ models, but he is still reducing his overall iPhone shipment forecasts by 15–20 percent for the first quarter of 2019.”

We have reduced our iPhone XR shipment estimation from 100mn units to 70mn during the new product lifecycle (4Q18–3Q19)… We have reduced our XR shipment estimations for 4Q18, 1Q19, and 2Q19 by 30–35%, 25–30%, and 25–30% to 30–35, 20–25, and 10–15mn units, respectively.

Slivka reports, “Kuo’s prediction is somewhat curious given that he raised his early iPhone XR estimate a little less than a month ago and cited stronger demand than seen for the iPhone 8 last year with the potential for more stable demand over time.”

Read more in the full article here.