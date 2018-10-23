“Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook is expected to stress the iPhone maker’s commitment to privacy and backing for strong laws on both sides of the Atlantic to protect the use of data, according to remarks prepared for delivery at a Brussels event,” Reuters reports.

“Cook, the keynote speaker at the International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners on Wednesday, will be one of several executives from U.S. tech companies to present their views at the two-day event,” Reuters reports. “Apple views privacy as a ‘fundamental human right,’ Cook will say.”

“‘We will never achieve technology’s true potential without the full faith and confidence of the people who use it,’ he will say,” Reuters reports. “Cook also endorsed a comprehensive federal privacy law in the United States, the strongest statement by Apple to date.”

