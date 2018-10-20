“The Cupertino-based iPhone maker’s 10-year agreement with project developer McCarthy Ranch for the single-story building at 407 N. McCarthy Blvd, a 313,978-square-foot structure, comes as industrial warehouse vacancy rates are shrinking to nearly zero in Silicon Valley,” Bitters reports. “The tech titan is rumored to be paying around $0.90 per square foot.”
“Apple’s newest lease is for one of two industrial buildings in the first phase of developer McCarthy Ranch’s two-phase McCarthy Creekside project tucked between Interstate 880 and Coyote Creek,” Bitters reports. “The first 136,000-square-foot building in the development was leased earlier this year to electric vehicle maker SF Motors, the U.S. Subsidiary of Chinese automaker Sokon Industrial Group.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hmm… industrial manufacturing.
