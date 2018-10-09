“Google is finally ready to get back into tablets, only this time it’s with an operating system that’s up to the task. The Google Pixel Slate it announced today will run Chrome OS, which has matured enough over the past few years to work better on tablets.,” Dieter Bohn reports for The Verge. “The Pixel Slate starts at $599, runs up to $1,699, and asks you to pay extra for a keyboard. It’s more expensive than most tablets because it essentially has the guts of a computer, including an Intel processor.”

“It has been clear for some time that Android can’t really compete on tablets,” Bohn reports. “So Google considers the Pixel Slate a fresh start, the beginning of the next big push for Chrome OS where it will be more than a platform used in schools and by enthusiasts. It signals that Google is finally getting serious about taking on both Windows and the iPad.”



“It’s a 12.3-inch panel surrounded by fairly slim bezels, with an easy-to-remember resolution of 2000 x 3000 pixels,” Bohn reports. “The base model is $599, and for that you’ll get an 8th Gen Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and a measly 32GB of storage. People who want to use the Pixel Slate for productivity will probably want to spring for the $999 option, which gets you a Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.”

