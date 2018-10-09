“It has been clear for some time that Android can’t really compete on tablets,” Bohn reports. “So Google considers the Pixel Slate a fresh start, the beginning of the next big push for Chrome OS where it will be more than a platform used in schools and by enthusiasts. It signals that Google is finally getting serious about taking on both Windows and the iPad.”
“It’s a 12.3-inch panel surrounded by fairly slim bezels, with an easy-to-remember resolution of 2000 x 3000 pixels,” Bohn reports. “The base model is $599, and for that you’ll get an 8th Gen Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and a measly 32GB of storage. People who want to use the Pixel Slate for productivity will probably want to spring for the $999 option, which gets you a Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.”
MacDailyNews Take: Google’s latest Apple wannabe.
Get a real iPad.
Again, people of even moderate intelligence don’t willingly slip Google spy devices into their backpacks, pockets, purses, vehicles, or homes.
