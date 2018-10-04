The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) has announced that Apple CEO Tim Cook will deliver the keynote speech at Debating Ethics, the public session of the International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners, on Wednesday 24 October 2018.

Giovanni Buttarelli, EDPS, said: “We are delighted that Tim has agreed to speak at the International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners. Tim has been a strong voice in the debate around privacy, as the leader of a company which has taken a clear privacy position we look forward to hearing his perspective. He joins an already superb line up of keynote speakers and panellists who want to be part of a discussion about technology serving humankind.”

Entitled Debating Ethics: Dignity and Respect in Data Driven Life, the public session of the conference will kick-start a global conversation on right and wrong in the development and use of digital technology.

Other contributors include the inventor of the World Wide Web, Sir Tim Berners- Lee, leading philosopher Anita Allen, former chief justice of India Jagdish Singh, Pascale Fung, Director of the Centre for AI Research at HKUST, and computer philosophy writer Jaron Lanier. Also speaking will be the EU Commissioners for Justice and Competition, the Presidents of the European Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights and data protection commissioners from around the world, including South Africa, the Philippines, Canada and the UK. The event will be attended by up to 1000 participants from around the world representing industry, civil society, academia and government.

A free conference app, ICDPPC2018, is now available to download. All delegates are encouraged to download it for use during the public session of the 2018 international conference, in order to actively participate in #DebatingEthics 2018. They will be able to use it to take part in polls, share their views and send questions for the speakers to address.

The event takes place on 24 -25 October 2018 in the Hemicycle of the European Parliament, Brussels. Registrations are open until 15 October 2018.

Source: EDPS