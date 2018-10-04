Giovanni Buttarelli, EDPS, said: “We are delighted that Tim has agreed to speak at the International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners. Tim has been a strong voice in the debate around privacy, as the leader of a company which has taken a clear privacy position we look forward to hearing his perspective. He joins an already superb line up of keynote speakers and panellists who want to be part of a discussion about technology serving humankind.”
Entitled Debating Ethics: Dignity and Respect in Data Driven Life, the public session of the conference will kick-start a global conversation on right and wrong in the development and use of digital technology.
Other contributors include the inventor of the World Wide Web, Sir Tim Berners- Lee, leading philosopher Anita Allen, former chief justice of India Jagdish Singh, Pascale Fung, Director of the Centre for AI Research at HKUST, and computer philosophy writer Jaron Lanier. Also speaking will be the EU Commissioners for Justice and Competition, the Presidents of the European Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights and data protection commissioners from around the world, including South Africa, the Philippines, Canada and the UK. The event will be attended by up to 1000 participants from around the world representing industry, civil society, academia and government.
A free conference app, ICDPPC2018, is now available to download. All delegates are encouraged to download it for use during the public session of the 2018 international conference, in order to actively participate in #DebatingEthics 2018. They will be able to use it to take part in polls, share their views and send questions for the speakers to address.
The event takes place on 24 -25 October 2018 in the Hemicycle of the European Parliament, Brussels. Registrations are open until 15 October 2018.
Source: EDPS
MacDailyNews Take: Spread that privacy message far and wide, Tim!
Hopefully, someday, many, many more people will care about their own privacy instead of pissing it away in exchange for nothing.
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s best product: Privacy – September 14, 2018
Apple, other tech firms to testify before U.S. Senate on data privacy September 26th – September 12, 2018
Google hit with lawsuit accusing them of tracking phone users regardless of privacy settings – August 20, 2018
Google tracks users movements even when explicitly told not to – Associated Press – August 13, 2018
New Android malware records ambient audio, fires off premium-rate texts, and harvests files, photos, contacts, and more – March 2, 2018
How Google is secretly recording Android settlers, monitoring millions of conversations every day and storing the creepy audio files – August 22, 2017
Android apps secretly tracking users by listening to inaudible sound hidden in ads – May 8, 2017
Edward Snowden: No matter what, do not use Google’s new Allo messenger app – September 23, 2016
Apple’s iOS 11 will deliver even more privacy to users – June 8, 2017
Google to pay $5.5 million for sneaking around Apple’s privacy settings to collect user data – August 31, 2016
Apple takes a swing at privacy-tampling, personal data-guzzling rivals like Google – September 29, 2015
Apple reinvents the privacy policy – September 29, 2015
Apple: Hey Siri and Live Photos data stays only on your device to ensure privacy – September 12, 2015
Apple issues iPhone manifesto; blasts Android’s lack of updates, lack of privacy, rampant malware – August 10, 2015
Edward Snowden supports Apple’s stance on customer privacy – June 17, 2015
Mossberg: Apple’s latest product is privacy – June 12, 2015
Apple looks to be building an alternative to the Google-branded, hand-over-your-privacy ‘Internet Experience’ – June 11, 2015
Understanding Apple and privacy – June 8, 2015
Edward Snowden: Apple is a privacy pioneer – June 5, 2015