“Six major web and internet service companies, including AT&T Inc, Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, will detail their consumer data privacy practices to a U.S. Senate panel on Sept. 26, according to a congressional statement on Wednesday,” David Shepardson and Susan Heavey report for Reuters.

“The Senate hearing will give the six technology-related companies, which also include Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Charter Communications Inc companies ‘an opportunity to explain their approaches to privacy,’ Republican U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John Thune,” Shepardson and Heavey report. “They will also testify on ‘how they plan to address new requirements from the European Union and California, and what Congress can do to promote clear privacy expectations without hurting innovation,’ Thune said.”

“The witnesses at the Sept. 26 Senate hearing include Google’s chief privacy officer, Twitter’s global data protection officer and Apple’s vice president for software technology,” Shepardson and Heavey report. “The White House said in July it was working to develop consumer data privacy policies and officials had been meeting major firms as it looked to eventually seeing the policies enshrined in legislation.”

