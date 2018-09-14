“When my friends come to me asking which smartphone or laptop they should buy, I almost always recommend an Apple product – the latest iPhone or MacBook,” Michael Grothaus writes for Fast Company. “I recommend these products not just because they are Apple’s best, but because as someone who covers technology for a living, I believe that for most people, Apple offers better products and solutions than its competitors.”

“Yes, Apple’s products are more expensive than many, ‘but you get what you pay for,’ I frequently explain,” Grothaus writes. “In the case of iPhones, they generally have the fastest smartphone processors on the market, sport arguably the best industrial design, and have the most refined and stable operating system. I attribute similar qualities to Apple’s MacBooks, although my recommendation for those also include the line, ‘you’ll pay a little more up front, but they’ll last you twice as long as a PC laptop.'”

“I now believe the best product Apple offers is intangible, yet far more valuable than a flagship smartphone,” Grothaus writes. “The best product Apple has – and the single biggest reason that consumers should choose an Apple device over competing devices – is privacy.”

“When you pay that extra money for an Apple product, you’re not just buying better industrial design or more advanced underlying tech – you’re buying the right to keep more information about yourself to yourself,” Grothaus writes. “In an age when data breaches are the norm, data manipulation is a business model, and corporate surveillance of your life is at an all-time high–what better product is there than privacy?”

