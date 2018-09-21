“The waveform in the Siri interface on Apple Watch Series 4 works differently to how Siri behaves on other devices,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “It now animates the waveform in sync with changes in volume, like how Siri on iPhone works. Previous watches were much cruder.”

“If you look at how Siri animation works on Apple Watch Series 3 or earlier, the waves of rainbow colours dance freely and continuously as soon as the Siri modal view is presented,” Mayo reports. “The animation is completely canned and is not synchronized to the user input (speaking with your voice) in any way.”

“Siri on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and macOS do it ‘properly,'” Mayo reports. “The waveform does reflect the actual speech input; the waves bounce around a lot when speaking, and die away when the user takes a breath. Apple Watch Series 4 running watchOS 5 brings this same behavior to the wrist.”

“The dictation animation, which looks like a series of grey lines that change in height, does not gain this newfound dynamic animation ability,” Mayo opines. “It’s pretty stupid that Apple did not deploy the same improvements seen on the Siri waveform to the dictation screen, hopefully that can follow in a future software update.”

