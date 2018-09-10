“Shares of Apple Inc. suppliers fell across Asia on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that the tech giant should make products in the United States if it wanted to avoid tariffs on Chinese imports,” Reuters reports. “Trump’s comment came after Apple told U.S. trade officials on Friday that proposed tariffs by Washington in an escalating trade war with China would affect prices for a ‘wide range’ of Apple items, including the Apple Watch. It did not mention the iPhone.”

“Trump warned on Friday that he was ready to slap tariffs on virtually all Chinese imports into the United States, threatening duties on a further $267 billion of goods,” Reuters reports. “‘People are in a bit of a panic today. Looking forward, the focus would be on how the market reacts after Apple releases its latest models,’ said Kevin Chung, analyst at JihSun Securities Investment Consulting.”

Apple prices may increase because of the massive Tariffs we may be imposing on China – but there is an easy solution where there would be ZERO tax, and indeed a tax incentive. Make your products in the United States instead of China. Start building new plants now. Exciting! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2018

