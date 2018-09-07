“Apple shares dipped Friday on a Bloomberg report that President Donald Trump’s most recent list of proposed tariffs on Chinese goods would hit a wide range of Apple products,” Sara Salinas reports for CNBC.

“The stock shed 1 percent just before market close, after gaining as much as 1 percent earlier in the session,” Salinas reports. “Shares of Apple suppliers Qualcomm, Skyworks and Cirrus Logic also dropped on the report.”

“The latest round of proposed tariffs would affect the Apple Watch, AirPods and Apple Pencil, the company said in a letter to the government, according to Bloomberg,” Salinas reports. “The U.S. Trade Representative’s public notice and comment period for the proposed additional tariffs ended Thursday, White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters said in a statement to CNBC.”

Read more in the full article here.

“In a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Apple Inc. said that a proposed 25% tariff on $200 billion work of Chinese imports would cover a “wide range of Apple products,” including the Apple Watch,” Emily Bary reports for MarketWatch. “The tariffs would also affect the Apple Pencil, AirPods, Mac Mini, cables and chargers, testing equipment, and repair tools.”

“Apple shares dipped into negative territory toward the end of Friday’s trading session and closed down 0.8%,” Bary reports. “Shares are up 37% over the past 12 months.”

Read more in the full article here.