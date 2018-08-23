“A new study has found that a stationary iPhone sends data 50 times less frequently to Google’s servers than a stationary Android phone,” Liam Tung reports for ZDNet. “That’s according to a 55-page report titled ‘Google Data Collection’, carried out by Professor Douglas C Schmidt, professor of computer science at Vanderbilt University.”

“The study comes as Google faces criticism and now a lawsuit over the revelation that turning off Location History does stop it tracking iPhone and Android users’ location,” Tung reports. “To compare Google’s passive data collection, Schmidt set up an Android phone with Chrome active in the background, and an iPhone with Safari but not Chrome. Both the phones were left stationary and untouched for 24 hours. Over that period Schmidt found that the Android device sent 900 data samples to Google’s servers, of which about 35 percent were location related, while the remainder was for Google Play, and device data.”

“In total, the Android device sent about 4.4MB per day to Google while the iPhone sent 0.76MB per day, or about six times less data than the Android phone,” Tung reports. “Google’s servers sent just over 40 requests per hour to the Android device compared with 0.73 requests per hour to the iPhone. The comparison also found that iPhones send data 10 times less frequently to Apple’s servers than the Android device sent data to Google’s servers.”

Read more in the full article here.