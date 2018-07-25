Apple on Tuesday released macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Supplemental Update to address the problem of MacBook Pro and thermal throttling along with the following statement:

Following extensive performance testing under numerous workloads, we’ve identified that there is a missing digital key in the firmware that impacts the thermal management system and could drive clock speeds down under heavy thermal loads on the new MacBook Pro. A bug fix is included in today’s macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Supplemental Update and is recommended. We apologize to any customer who has experienced less than optimal performance on their new systems. Customers can expect the new 15-inch MacBook Pro to be up to 70% faster, and the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar to be up to 2X faster, as shown in the performance results on our website. — Apple Inc.

Dave Lee, the guy who found the issue, has now released an updated video:

Direct link to video here.