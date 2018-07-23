“One reason for this is high domestic demand,” Lovejoy reports. “While a significant percentage of iPhone models are sent overseas, the company says that almost all iPhone X models are sold within the USA, with just 2% being sold abroad.”
Lovejoy reports, “The popularity of the new form factor also means that those who want an iPhone X, and are looking to save a little money by buying a used one, won’t consider alternative models.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: YKBiXID.
