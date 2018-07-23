“The iPhone X didn’t just set a new record for iPhone pricing, it’s also reportedly doing the same for how well it holds its resale value,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “Liquidation specialist B-Stock says that high demand is seeing used models sell for an average of 85% of the original price.”

“One reason for this is high domestic demand,” Lovejoy reports. “While a significant percentage of iPhone models are sent overseas, the company says that almost all iPhone X models are sold within the USA, with just 2% being sold abroad.”

Lovejoy reports, “The popularity of the new form factor also means that those who want an iPhone X, and are looking to save a little money by buying a used one, won’t consider alternative models.”

