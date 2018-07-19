“Earlier this year, Samsung announced the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus smartphones, the latest entries in its flagship Galaxy S-series of smartphones,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “It looks like they haven’t sold anywhere near as well as Samsung had hoped — something that initial orders seemed to hint at .”

“According to one analyst cited by The Wall Street Journal, Lee Seung-woo with Eugene Investment and Securities, Samsung is set to ship just 31 million units of its Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus smartphones during calendar year 2018,” Eassa writes. “‘That would mark a dramatic decline from just two years ago, when the Galaxy S7 became Samsung’s best-selling phone ever, with roughly 50 million shipments,’ The Wall Street Journal reported.”

“There are several things that could be going on,” Eassa writes. “Within the premium Android smartphone market, competition continues to intensify, particularly from China-based smartphone vendors. So, not only could the premium portion of the market be shrinking, but the competition for that smaller overall business is getting fiercer. On top of that, Samsung had to contend with Apple’s iPhone X…”



Read more in the full article here.