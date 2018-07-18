“Apple users in China have had their data migrated to a local cloud, run by the Red State’s mobile telecoms provider,” Chris Merriman reports for The Inquirer. “That data is now in the hands of Tianyi, the cloud storage service of China Telecom, in a move has been confirmed both by the company and by Apple.”

“The news will come as a blow to privacy campaigners,” Merriman reports. “Until now, the encryption keys for iCloud had been stored in the US, meaning that Chinese officials had to wrestle with the US legal system for control. Now, in a move said to be in response to orders from the Chinese, the keys have been handed over to Tianyi.”

Merriman reports, “Apple products, and particularly iPhones are seen as status symbols in China, as in much of the world, and so the data is likely to be a rich vein of personal data.”

Read more in the full article here.