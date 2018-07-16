“India has been a source of frustration for Apple for years,” Jon Swartz reports for Barron’s. “Stymied by high tariffs (15% to 20%) that have prompted Apple to market less-expensive iPhones that are a few generations old, compounded by competition from cheap alternatives from Samsung Electronics and Xiaomi, Apple has underperformed in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market.”

“The malaise was highlighted in a report in Bloomberg this weekend of a shakeup in Apple’s executive ranks in India amid single-digit market share,” Swartz reports. “Gone are the national sales and distribution chief, head of commercial channels and mid-market business, and head of telecom carrier sales, according to Bloomberg, citing people who asked not to be identified.”

“Investors need not fret: Apple’s recent surge in China should offset shortcomings in a country of 1.32 billion people. Analysts have downplayed India’s significance in their earnings projections for Apple,” Swartz reports. “‘India remains an uphill climb for Apple and this latest news [executive departures] adds to the challenges, although the growth story ahead for Apple is all about China,’ Daniel Ives, head of technology research at GBH Insights, tells Barron’s. He predicts a 15% to 20% jump, year-over-year, in Apple’s business in China for its June quarter.”

