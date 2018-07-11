“I hoped the ‘iPad-killer’ meme had finally kicked the bucket, but I was wrong: the hype is back around Microsoft’s overpriced and underpowered Surface Go,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “Reports that it’s about to kill the iPad are over-exaggerated.”

“Let’s get something out of the way. Surface Go does not compete with the iPad Pro on any metric that matters,” Evans writes. “Limited processor capability means the device does less, of course – so when you read the adulation for Surface Go just try to remember the product it actually does compete with is the excellent 2018 iPad. Even then, Surface Go seems to be a fairly poor choice on the basis of price, performance, apps, and capability.”

“Apple’s 2018 iPad costs from $329 (and $30 less for education customers. It hosts a 64-bit A10 Fusion chip,” Evans writes. “Surface Go [$399] provides a 1.6GHz 64-bit Intel Pentium Gold chip. Check the benchmarks for both chips and it should be clear the A10 Fusion is far faster than the Pentium, particularly when it comes to graphics. Entry-level Surface Go devices use eMMC storage, which will also impact performance. If you want the same kind of SSD performance you get from an iPad, you’ll need to spend another $150.”



“There are 1.3 million apps you can run on an iPad… far more than those available for the Surface Go. These are highly capable solutions, spanning the productivity and creativity gamut, think Procreate, Affinity Photo, GarageBand, iMovie and so many more,” Evans writes. “This universe of apps makes Apple’s system far more flexible, far more personizable, far more useful than its competitor.”

Much more in the full article here.