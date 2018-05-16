“Microsoft has tried this before. The software giant kicked off its consumer-oriented hardware push in 2012 with the launch of the original Surface RT. At the time, it was priced starting at $499… The tablets didn’t resonate with consumers and product reviewers,” Gurman and Bass report. “The new tablets will feature 10-inch screens — around the same size as a standard iPad, but smaller than the 12-inch screens used on the Surface Pro laptop line. The new Surfaces, priced about $400, will have rounded edges like an iPad, differing from the squared off corners of current models.”
Gurman and Bass report, “The tablets are expected to be about 20 percent lighter than the high-end models, but will have around four hours fewer of battery life.”
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s entry-level iPads start at $329 ($299 for students and teachers) and offer up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi, watching video, or listening to music and the cellular iPad model offers up to 9 hours of surfing the web using cellular data network.
Gurman and Bass report, “Intel Corp. will supply the main processor and graphics chips for the devices, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans aren’t public.”
MacDailyNews Take: No wonder Microsoft’s iPad wannabe will chew through batteries!
“Microsoft has struggled to find a high-volume hit with the Surface devices as well as to introduce a flow of new choices to keep growth steady. In the fiscal year that ended last June, Surface revenue declined 2 percent as the company faced lower volume sales owing to an aging Surface Pro line,” Gurman and Bass report. “Apple sold about 44 million iPads that generated almost $20 billion in revenue during the past four quarters. Microsoft’s entire Surface hardware business produced $4.4 billion for the same period.” reported last year.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: More inefficient, ill-conceived, derivative, poorly-selling Windows junk.
