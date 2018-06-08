“At an event in San Francisco on Wednesday (June 6), the home-audio company Sonos launched an affordable, Alexa-powered TV sound bar,” Mike Murphy writes for Quartz. “But a smaller announcement at the event was perhaps more interesting, and solidified the company’s argument that you really don’t need to splash out for Apple’s first smart-home speaker, the HomePod.”

Murphy writes, “Sonos said that it will integrate Apple’s new AirPlay 2 connectivity standard into its newer speaker models in July. The company has already partnered with Amazon to bring Alexa to its Sonos One speaker, and there are plans to integrate Google’s Assistant later this year, as well.”

“Although AirPlay 2 connectivity doesn’t mean that Sonos owners will now have Siri built into their devices (as they have with Alexa), they will be able to talk to those devices indirectly through Siri on an iPhone they’ve connected to the Sonos,” Murphy writes. “It’s not especially seamless — the iPhone needs to be nearby the Sonos, for example — but it sort of works.”

Read more in the full article here.