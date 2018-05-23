“Independent developers have always been an important part of the App Store, fueling the iPhone with innovative ideas that have trickled into bigger apps and even into iOS itself,” Christina Bonnington writes for Slate. “These indie developers, typically working solo or in small teams, have a problem that bigger studios and VC-backed apps don’t always face: They need to charge money for their app in order to make a living.”

“And in a market with as much variety as Apple’s App Store, it’s not difficult for iOS users to search for an app, see that $0.99 price tag, and scoff at the idea of spending money for an app on their $1,000 handset,” Bonnington writes. “While 88 percent of the apps in the App Store are ‘free,’ many hide their true cost through in-app purchases, frequent annoying advertisements, or selling personal data.”

Bonnington writes, “A growing group of developers is lobbying Apple for a change that they think would help them better monetize their work: free trials for apps. It’s an idea that would benefit not just app makers, but app users and Apple itself.”

Read more in the full article – recommended – here.