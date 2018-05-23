“Filed in the Northern District Court of California, the complaint echoes many of the claims made in a first class action lawsuit regarding the same issue earlier this month,” Campbell reports. “In the immediate action, three named plaintiffs allege the butterfly mechanism introduced with the 2015 MacBook, and later applied to the MacBook Pro line in 2016, is prone to failure.”
“Aside from plaintiff testimonials, the suit cites numerous online forum posts, blog accounts and reports detailing consumer complaints with Apple’s butterfly key mechanism. Beyond sticking keys, users describe troubles relating to the design including broken key caps, among other flaws,” Campbell reports. “Plaintiffs assert breach of express warranty, violation of the Magnuson-Moss and Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Acts, violation of the California Unfair Competition Law and violation of California’s Consumer Legal Remedies Act. The suit seeks class certification, restitution, damages and legal fees.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Form over function.
