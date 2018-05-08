“These keyboards already have plenty of detractors. They have very short travel, which serves two functions: it frees up a tiny bit of space in the machine for other components (every nanometer counts), and it can make typing considerably faster since not as much effort is needed to register a key press,” Axon reports. “My own 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro keyboard failed about two months ago. The ‘Z’ key stopped working. I took the computer to an Apple Store, and Apple determined that some kind of dust or similar matter had gotten into the keyboard and caused a problem. Apple replaced it with the updated keyboard found in the 2017 MacBook Pro. My computer was working again the next day, and it cost me nothing because I had AppleCare. If I hadn’t, the repair would have cost me more than $700 according to the repair sheet the company gave me when it returned my computer.”
“That’s because Apple has designed the MacBook Pro such that fixing even one key requires replacing the entire keyboard apparatus, as well as part of the metal enclosure and some other components,” Axon reports. “This is the real consumer’s dilemma with the MacBook Pro keyboards—not their failure rate.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Form over function.
