“Apple controversially debuted a new ‘butterfly’ keyswitch design in its ultra-slim 12-inch MacBook before incorporating an improved second-generation version in 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pros,” Horwitz reports. “Initial complaints over the MacBook keyboard focused mostly on noticeably reduced key travel, which professional writers found frustrating. The subsequent MacBook Pro version remedied that issue by restoring much of the key travel, though some critics maintained that the typing experience remained sub-par compared with prior MacBook Pro keyboards.”
“After months of use, however, even otherwise satisfied users began to report sticky and unresponsive keys. Dust and other particles normally found on hands were slipping under the keys and gumming them up, in some cases temporarily, in others permanently,” Horwitz reports. “Users seeking fixes discovered that Apple repairs would be incredibly expensive — in the $700 range — and time-consuming, as the keyboard isn’t user-serviceable.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Cupertino, we’ve got a problem. Again.
