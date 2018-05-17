“Two Apple expert witnesses took the stand in the recently restarted Apple v. Samsung patent trial on Wednesday, with lawyers on each side disputing how Samsung should pay for infringing on three Apple design patents,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider.

“In a round of questioning on Wednesday, Apple expert witnesses Adam Ball and Susan Kare argued the merits of Apple’s patents, reports CNET,” Campbell reports. “More importantly, the pair sided with Apple’s lawyers in viewing three granted design patents as applicable to iPhone’s ‘articles of manufacture.'”

“Under questioning by Apple’s legal team, Ball argued the “article of manufacture” of U.S. Patent No. D618,677, an infamous piece of IP detailing a black, rectangular device with round corners. Ball argued much the same for Patent No. D593,087 showing ornamental designs for a device with rounded corners and internal bezel regions,” Campbell reports. “Kare, a former Apple designer known to many as the ‘woman who gave the Macintosh a smile,’ presented a similar argument for Patent No. D604,305. The IP covers iPhone OS graphics, specifically a formatted grid of app icons laid out across iPhone’s home screen. ‘To me, no question — in each case, the D’305 was applied to each of these finished phones — the whole phone,’ Kare said of Samsung devices, according to CNET.”

