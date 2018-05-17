“In a round of questioning on Wednesday, Apple expert witnesses Adam Ball and Susan Kare argued the merits of Apple’s patents, reports CNET,” Campbell reports. “More importantly, the pair sided with Apple’s lawyers in viewing three granted design patents as applicable to iPhone’s ‘articles of manufacture.'”
“Under questioning by Apple’s legal team, Ball argued the “article of manufacture” of U.S. Patent No. D618,677, an infamous piece of IP detailing a black, rectangular device with round corners. Ball argued much the same for Patent No. D593,087 showing ornamental designs for a device with rounded corners and internal bezel regions,” Campbell reports. “Kare, a former Apple designer known to many as the ‘woman who gave the Macintosh a smile,’ presented a similar argument for Patent No. D604,305. The IP covers iPhone OS graphics, specifically a formatted grid of app icons laid out across iPhone’s home screen. ‘To me, no question — in each case, the D’305 was applied to each of these finished phones — the whole phone,’ Kare said of Samsung devices, according to CNET.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The damage has already long been done and Apple will never receive full recompense.
Apple’s products came first, then Samsung’s:
Here’s what Google’s Android looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
And, here’s what cellphones looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
People who buy Android phones and tablets reward thieves.
