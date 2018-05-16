“Apple and Samsung have been locked in a patent trial since 2011, with the former alleging that the Korean smartphone giant copied features used in the iPhone and the iPad,” Palmer reports. “Samsung was ordered to pay a little more than a billion dollars in 2012, but that amount was later lowered to roughly $340 million.
Now, the company is appealing the damages in a new case, which began on Monday.”
“Joswiak took to the stand and described how the iPhone and overall product design became embedded in the company’s DNA,” Palmer reports. “The launch of the iPhone was a pivotal moment for Apple, he said. ‘We were really risking everything that was making Apple successful at the time,’ Joswiak said. ‘We were really betting the company.’ Had Apple not released the iPhone, it worried that mobile carriers could easily make the iPod obsolete by adding music to their phones, which served as a ‘gigantic threat’ to the company and its mainstay media player. Instead of releasing another flip phone or keyboard phone, Apple devised the iPhone, which revolutionized phone design and quickly took the market by storm. ‘We weren’t trying to create something that was already on the market,’ Joswiak said. ‘We were trying to create something entirely new.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, the main reason why Samsung and the rest of the thieves are able to sell phones and tablets at all was because they made and continue to make fake iPhones and fake iPads designed to fool the ignorati in much the same way that Microsoft et al. profited wildly from upside-down and backwards fake Macs at the end of the 20th century. Google, Samsung, HTC, Xiaomi, et al. are the Microsofts, HPs, Dells, and eMachines of the new century.
If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.
The evidence of Samsung et al.’s slavish copying is blatantly obvious.
Apple’s products came first, then Samsung’s:
Here’s what Google’s Android looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
And, here’s what cellphones looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
People who buy Android phones and tablets reward thieves.
