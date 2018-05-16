“It’s been eight years since the original iPhone was first released, but Apple still regards the device as one of the biggest risks it has ever taken – enough that it could have cost the whole company,” Annie Palmer reports for The Daily Mail. “That’s according to Apple’s vice president of marketing, Greg Joswiak, who recently testified at the firm’s ongoing patent trial with top rival Samsung.”

“Apple and Samsung have been locked in a patent trial since 2011, with the former alleging that the Korean smartphone giant copied features used in the iPhone and the iPad,” Palmer reports. “Samsung was ordered to pay a little more than a billion dollars in 2012, but that amount was later lowered to roughly $340 million.

Now, the company is appealing the damages in a new case, which began on Monday.”

“Joswiak took to the stand and described how the iPhone and overall product design became embedded in the company’s DNA,” Palmer reports. “The launch of the iPhone was a pivotal moment for Apple, he said. ‘We were really risking everything that was making Apple successful at the time,’ Joswiak said. ‘We were really betting the company.’ Had Apple not released the iPhone, it worried that mobile carriers could easily make the iPod obsolete by adding music to their phones, which served as a ‘gigantic threat’ to the company and its mainstay media player. Instead of releasing another flip phone or keyboard phone, Apple devised the iPhone, which revolutionized phone design and quickly took the market by storm. ‘We weren’t trying to create something that was already on the market,’ Joswiak said. ‘We were trying to create something entirely new.'”

Read more in the full article here.