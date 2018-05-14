“Samsung Electronics Co. is trying again to chip away at Apple Inc.’s long-ago $1 billion victory in their legal fight over smartphone technology — by disassembling the iPhone,” Joel Rosenblatt reports for Bloomberg. “The companies on Monday will replay a battle that started in 2011. The retrial before before U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, isn’t about whether the South Korean company infringed its rival’s patents — jurors will be told Apple has won on that count. Instead, the fight is about what damages Apple can extract from sales of an array of the Galaxy maker’s devices that haven’t been available in stores for years.”

“The $1.05 billion jury verdict of 2012 has been whittled down by a previous retrial in 2013, along with appeals and adjustments,” Rosenblatt reports. “After Samsung agreed to pay some damages, the case went to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 and was returned to Koh with an order to revisit a $399 million portion of damages.”

“The Supreme Court’s ruling allows Samsung to argue that damages should be based on the profits it made off the specific components that were found to infringe Apple patents — rather than the entire device,” Rosenblatt reports. “‘Apple’s going to say it wasn’t until you put it into our shape that you made any money on it, so you have to look at it holistically,’ [said Michael Risch, a law professor at Villanova University School of Law in Pennsylvania]. Samsung will argue Apple is only entitled to profits for “selling something of that shape, and not for the profits for selling the functionality that goes inside the shape,’ Risch said.”

Read more in the full article here.