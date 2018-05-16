“Apple Inc. is seeking about $1 billion from Samsung Electronics Co. in another go-round stemming from a long-running smartphone patent-infringement dispute,” Joel Rosenblatt reports for Bloomberg. “Jurors at the retrial before before U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, learned at the outset that the South Korean company infringed three of Apple’s design patents and two utility patents. Their sole job, Apple lawyer Bill Lee said, is to determine what damages Apple can collect.”

“The basic question for the jury is: Should Samsung have to pay damages on the whole device or just the components that were infringed? Samsung says the latter — and is urging the jury to limit damages to $28 million,” Rosenblatt reports. “‘Lawsuits can take a long time,’ Lee told jurors Tuesday. He asked them to ‘step back in time’ to 2006 to consider flip phones, sliders, and what other cell phones looked like before Apple’s iPhone.”

“Samsung made $3.3 billion in revenue and $1 billion in profit from millions of phones that infringed Apple’s three design patents, Lee said. That’s apart from profits Samsung made from infringing two of Apple’s utility patents, Lee said,” Rosenblatt reports. “Samsung lawyer John Quinn told jurors to maintain an ‘open mind’ and resist Apple’s casting South Korean company as being ‘mired’ in old phone models until it copied Apple.”

