“The basic question for the jury is: Should Samsung have to pay damages on the whole device or just the components that were infringed? Samsung says the latter — and is urging the jury to limit damages to $28 million,” Rosenblatt reports. “‘Lawsuits can take a long time,’ Lee told jurors Tuesday. He asked them to ‘step back in time’ to 2006 to consider flip phones, sliders, and what other cell phones looked like before Apple’s iPhone.”
“Samsung made $3.3 billion in revenue and $1 billion in profit from millions of phones that infringed Apple’s three design patents, Lee said. That’s apart from profits Samsung made from infringing two of Apple’s utility patents, Lee said,” Rosenblatt reports. “Samsung lawyer John Quinn told jurors to maintain an ‘open mind’ and resist Apple’s casting South Korean company as being ‘mired’ in old phone models until it copied Apple.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: $1 billion is a laughable pittance compared to what Samsung stole from Apple. $28 million would be just another crime committed against the creator of the smartphone as we know it today.
Thanks mostly to the glacial pace of legal proceedings, justice will never be served in these cases of obvious theft, patent infringement, and trade dress infringement.
The main reason why Samsung and the rest of the thieves are able to sell phones and tablets at all was because they made and continue to make fake iPhones and fake iPads designed to fool the ignorati in much the same way that Microsoft et al. profited wildly from upside-down and backwards fake Macs at the end of the 20th century. Google, Samsung, HTC, Xiaomi, et al. are the Microsofts, HPs, Dells, and eMachines of the new century.
If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.
Apple’s products came first, then Samsung’s:
Here’s what Google’s Android looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
And, here’s what cellphones looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
People who buy Android phones and tablets reward thieves.
SEE ALSO:
Samsung tries to further reduce Apple’s iPhone patent award – May 14, 2018
iPhone X drives smartphone revenue dominance; Apple made more money in Q417 than the rest of the smartphone makers combined – February 16, 2018
Apple iPhone took more than half of worldwide smartphone revenue share in Q417, a new record – February 15, 2018
Strategy Analytics: Apple has shipped 1.2 billion iPhones in the past 10 years; $760 billion in global revenue to date – September 8, 2017
Apple took 83% of smartphone market profits in calendar first quarter – May 16, 2017
How important is Apple’s iPhone market share? – May 29, 2017