“President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday to help accelerate long-delayed efforts to modernize the government’s patchwork of aging computer systems,” John D. McKinnon reports for The Wall Street Journal. “It’s one of a series of steps, led by senior adviser Jared Kushner, that the administration is expected to take to speed up the slow process.”

“The federal government spends as much as $90 billion a year on information technology, but much of that money is wasted on maintaining costly and duplicative legacy systems that are often 10 to 20 years out of date, according to critics on both sides of the aisle,” McKinnon reports. “Many agencies have numerous chief information officers, not just one, to run their IT. Those CIOs often don’t report to agency heads or coordinate effectively, and they sometimes have little incentive or authority to implement comprehensive modernization plans, administration officials said.”

MacDailyNews Take: The U.S. federal government has created the Lake Superior of IT doofus backwaters.

“The Department of Agriculture, which has emerged as a testing ground for the administration’s approach to IT overhauls, until recently has had 22 chief information officers for its various units. It’s in the process of reducing that number to one, with seven assistant CIOs for specific services and programs,” McKinnon reports. “Other agencies are expected to follow suit under the executive order that Mr. Trump signed Tuesday.”

“Senior administration officials cast the overall modernization effort as perhaps the largest enterprise IT transformation ever attempted,” McKinnon reports. “Mr. Trump previously has taken other steps to shift the government toward more sharing of IT services among agencies, and improve the government’s ability to withstand cyberattacks.”

