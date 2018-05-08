“Apple is on track to become the first trillion dollar company in the world, with a $920 billion market cap and a cash pile of hundreds of billions after $100 billion in expected stock buyback,” Erica Pandey reports for Axios.

“Warren Buffett thinks Apple is the best investment, including for Apple itself, and he recently upped his stake in the company to nearly 5%,” Pandey reports. “Charles Munger, his business partner, backed him up, saying, ‘I think we’ve been a little too restrained… I wish we owned more of it.'”

“Apple’s stock surge — coming off rave reviews from Buffett — could propel it to the one trillion mark by the end of the week,” Pandey reports, “but its stock price has rallied to all-time highs before, only to come back down to Earth.”

Read more in the full article here.