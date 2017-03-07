“The company’s stock would need to rise by just about 35% for Apple to become the first company to attain a $1 trillion market cap,” Trefis writes. “Apple’s stock tends to shoot up during years when the company redesigns the iPhone, on account of the pent-up demand for a fresh-looking handset. For instance, Apple stock gained close to 30% at its peak during the iPhone 6 product cycle. There is a possibility that year’s upgrade cycle could turn out to be more pronounced, given that Apple hasn’t refreshed the iPhone’s design in over three years.”
Trefis writes, “If Apple launches truly innovative handsets, rather than incremental upgrades, there could be a possibility of a significant rally in its stock price.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yup, we’re been hearing about Apple achieving a $1 trillion market cap for at least six years now, but could the tenth anniversary iPhone and Apple’s often overlooked, but exceedingly massive Services business propel AAPL to never before seen heights?
