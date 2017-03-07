“Apple’s stock has rallied over the last two months, driven by strong uptake of the iPhone 7, better than expected results over the holiday quarter and buzz surrounding new products such as Airpods and the second-generation Apple Watch,” Trefis Team writes for Forbes. “Apple’s market cap is up from levels of around $600 billion in early January to roughly $740 billion currently.”

“The company’s stock would need to rise by just about 35% for Apple to become the first company to attain a $1 trillion market cap,” Trefis writes. “Apple’s stock tends to shoot up during years when the company redesigns the iPhone, on account of the pent-up demand for a fresh-looking handset. For instance, Apple stock gained close to 30% at its peak during the iPhone 6 product cycle. There is a possibility that year’s upgrade cycle could turn out to be more pronounced, given that Apple hasn’t refreshed the iPhone’s design in over three years.”

Trefis writes, “If Apple launches truly innovative handsets, rather than incremental upgrades, there could be a possibility of a significant rally in its stock price.”

